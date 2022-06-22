Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Stars Shawn Mendes, Trailer Released By Sony

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is a new family film from Sony out in October, and it stars Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu. Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon form a screenplay by Will Davies, it is based on the book series by Bernard Waber. Mendes voices Lyle, a singing, croc a young boy finds in his attic when his family moves to New York City, as one does. You can see the trailer for the film down below, and it releases in theaters on October 7th.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Synopsis

"When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle – a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle's existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm's must band together with Lyle's charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there's nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will feature original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Joining Pasek and Paul in writing original songs for the film are Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé."

This looks like fun! I showed it to my daughter, who loves Mendes, and she just turned to me and said "In." So, I guess his casting got the desired reaction Somy was probably looking for. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile releases in theaters on October 7th.