Malignant: Three New Images From James Wan's Latest To Spook You

Malignant is a significant horror event this fall, and the first trailer for the film debuted earlier this week. James Wan is directing this one, a brand new property for WB. It stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Jake Abel, George Young, Ingrid Bisu, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie. This is significant in that this is the first non-Conjuring horror film from the director in some time. This is an interesting mix of slasher and supernatural, and three new images from the film can be found below to whet your appetite.

Malignant Better Not Be Tied To Conjuring Afterall

"Director James Wan – architect of "The Conjuring" universe – returns to his roots with a completely new and original horror thriller. Paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, Madison's torment worsens as she discovers that her waking dreams are, in fact, terrifying realities. Malignant will be available on September 10 in theaters and on HBO Max, streaming only on the Ad-Free plan in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release."

Man, I am so in on this. Wan is hit or miss when it comes to horror, but I have enjoyed his movies more than I haven't, and this looks to be a really cool take on the slasher genre. Not that it needs it right now, slashers are more interesting than at any point in their history right now if you ask me, but I am ready for Wan to put his stamp on it now. Just please don't backdoor make this a Conjuring universe film. That would not make me happy. Other than that, this looks great. Malignant will open in theaters on September 10th and also on that same day on HBO Max to watch for 30 days.