Maria Gabriela de Faría on The Engineer's Personality in Superman

Maria Gabriela de Faría, who plays The Engineer in DC's upcoming Superman film, opens up about what influenced her performance.

Article Summary Maria Gabriela de Faría reveals how her telenovela roots shape her portrayal of The Engineer in Superman.

James Gunn’s Superman reboot introduces The Engineer, a fresh and unexpected addition to the DC Universe.

de Faría’s emotional and intense approach promises a unique, humanized take on the tech-enhanced character.

The Engineer brings mystery and depth to Superman, sparking curiosity about her role in the film's plot.

As we wait for James Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot, actor Maria Gabriela de Faría is offering a glimpse into her unique approach to playing Angela Spica, a.k.a. The Engineer—one of the DC Universe's more complex and lesser-known characters.

Scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, Superman marks the beginning of a new era for the DC Universe Gunn's direction, with the film serving as a foundational chapter in a much larger slate of planned stories. While the spotlight naturally falls on David Corenswet's Superman and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, Maria Gabriela de Faría's role as The Engineer has generated curiosity for how this unexpected character fits into the narrative. A lesser-known figure in the comics, The Engineer—a former scientist who fused her body with advanced nanotechnology—isn't typically associated with Superman, making her inclusion a surprising choice.

Maria Gabriela de Faría on How She Brought The Engineer to Life in Superman

In a recent appearance on the DC Studios Showcase Podcast, de Faría spoke candidly about her personal connection to the role and how her background has shaped her performance. Drawing from her upbringing and career in Venezuelan telenovelas, she explained that emotion and intensity are second nature to her—and that energy will be felt in her portrayal of The Engineer.

de Faría explains, "I was raised by telenovelas. My parents were really young when they had me. My mom was 15 and my dad was 17. And they were working so much to make ends meet. So I was raised by telenovelas and doing telenovelas. That's all I did since I was five until I left Venezuela when I was 15. So yeah, I'm very telenovela-like. It's my jam. I know that, like, James wanted—Is James here? He wanted this character to be, like, really serious, really, like, poker face, nothing ever happens to her. Oh, shit happens to her. Like, she feels a lot. And she's really emotional. And I think that's still the telenovela in me."

Her comments offer an intriguing glimpse at how she plans to balance the character's cold, tech-enhanced exterior with a deeply human core. Which is something that could add emotional depth and unpredictability to the film. All things considered, what are your thoughts on the inclusion of The Engineer in the upcoming Superman film?

