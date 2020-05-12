Mark Hamill Says He Cannot Imagine Playing Luke Skywalker Again

Mark Hamill has appeared as Luke Skywalker in six of the nine Star Wars saga films. A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker all feature the treasured actor in his most iconic role. Only the prequels- The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith didn't feature Mark Hamill, and that is because Luke is not born until the end of the third film. In a new chat with EW, he now says that when we see Luke and Leia looking lovingly at Rey at the end of Rise of Skywalker will be the last time we see him in a Star Wars film.

Mark Hamill Feels Bittersweet About His Send-Off

"Oh, I can't imagine that, no," Hamill told Entertainment Weekly when asked about returning to the Star Wars galaxy. "I had a beginning, middle, and end. Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it's never even occurred to me. My farewell was in Episode IX and it was bittersweet," Mark Hamill said. "I love all those people and I certainly have affection for George and the character he created. I'm full of gratitude for what it has given me and my career but I don't want to be greedy. There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don't need me."

It is sad that we may never see Hamill in the role again. Luke Skywalker means so much to so many people; one would hope if an opportunity presented itself in animation or something of that nature that he may change his mind for. The only thing for sure in Hollywood is that you never say never.