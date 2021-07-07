Marvel Studios and DC Will Skip Comic-Con @ Home

As we continue into 2021, some things have returned back to normal after the hellscape that was 2020. However, the looming threat of the Delta Variant and the fact that some people are still refusing to get their shots so herd immunity can do its thing means that some major events are still holding back returning. One of those events is San Diego Comic-Con who announced earlier this year that they were going to do another virtual event. Out of the many virtual events that happened last year, Comic-Con @ Home was kind of a mess and didn't really capture the "trapped in a building with 200,000 sweaty nerds" feeling we were all missing. The lack of interesting panels was a big factor, and while some TV networks are coming out to play, those of you who attend Comic-Con for movie news shouldn't expect anything major. According to Deadline, both Warner Bros. and DC Films will be skipping Comic-Con @ Home for the second year in a row.

No one should be surprised that DC decided to pull out. They are already working on a second FanDome, and in terms of virtual events, they have set the bar for how to get it done. We can hope that this second year will be more of the same. While skipping this year isn't a surprise, it's sort of fascinating to think about how Warner Bros. and DC haven't been to a Comic-Con since 2018. Now that they have FanDome to fall back on, are they ever going to give a big room panel again at something like San Diego Comic-Con or even CCXP in Brazil again? We'll have to see what happens in 2021. DC TV will be there in some form, Legends of Tomorrow has a panel, and DC Publishing will likely show up as well.

While Marvel and Disney didn't exactly have a FanDome last year, they did host a virtual Investor Day that they basically turned into a giant D23 presentation. It also did well for them in terms of numbers and dominating the pop culture conversation on social media and in the news for at least a day. Marvel deciding not to come to Comic-Con @ Home is pretty much confirmation that they are going to do their own event of some kind. Is it going to be another Investor Day where they cover everything under their umbrella and make journalists want to crawl into a hole and die? They might, or they could do some short, more specialized events spread out over a couple of days or weeks. We should expect some sort of announcement soon.

As for other studios that often show up to Hall H for Comic-Con, if there is no Warner Bros., then there won't be any Legendary. No word on Sony Pictures just yet, so fans looking for sneak peeks of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and more are going to have to wait and see if they decide to show up. Paramount is turning up with a Snake Eyes panel, and we haven't heard anything other than that. As for Universal, they also appear to be unknown for now, and we'll have to see. Comic-Con @ Home will run virtually from July 23, July 25th.