Posted in: Mattel, Movies | Tagged: barbie, barbie movie, film, mattel

Mattel CEO is Planning to Expand with More Property Films Soon

The CEO behind Mattel is revealing that the company plans to bring other properties to life after the massive success of Barbie.

It's already a Barbie world courtesy of the Warner Bros. and Mattel film, but soon enough, Mattel is looking to expand that reign with plenty of other properties in their reserve. Because after making more than a billion dollars, how can the company not want to consider its next big move, right?

Mattel CEO Aims to Expand Their Cinematic Reach in the Coming Years

While discussing the future of Mattel properties during a recent media conference (initially reported via Deadline), Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz addressed the historic success of the groundbreaking Barbie film and added, "What you saw around the Barbie movie was, we believe, a template, a case study, an opportunity to truly understand the value and appeal that our brands have, the cultural resonance, and, importantly, our ability to execute these projects both creatively and commercially. We hope and expect to have more. I'm not saying it will be as big or as successful as Barbie, but it will be the same approach." And with that in mind, if the first step of manifesting is believing in yourself, Mattel clearly has that part down.

When previously speaking to Deadline about the future of Barbie specifically, Kreiz explained, "We haven't announced anything, and it's probably a bit early to talk about sequels, but obviously, with the success of the film…that would invite more opportunities. We operate in an industry where everyone is looking for these moments, for these brands, for these cultural events. And they happen, but they don't happen that often. [So] we expect the brand to continue to grow, we expect to have more opportunities in content — and this in not just film, this is television and other areas."

Barbie has already managed to dominate in theaters worldwide, with its upcoming streaming release on Max coming soon. What other Mattel properties would you like to see get developed?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!