Men Full Trailer Debuts, Alex Garland's Chilling New Film Out In May

Men debuted a trailer this morning, the newest film from Alex Garland and studio A24. Starring Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, and Paapa Essiedu, the trailer promises a wholly terrifying watch that will make the hair on your neck stand straight up even in these two minutes. Something about A24 trailers gives me the willies every time I watch them, almost like you should be frightened to get to the end. See what I mean by watching the Men trailer below.

Men Synopsis

"In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland's (Ex Machina, Annihilation) feverish, shape-shifting new horror film."

Garland, who, besides Men, will also have Civil War going in front of cameras for A24 soon, is known for his cerebral take on horror and what unnerves us, and it looks like he may have another home run on his hands. One of the best parts of his films is that it can be extremely difficult to pin down exactly what you are in store for when watching one, and this trailer is no different. Is he a ghost? Or a shape-shifter? Or an alien? Who knows! In any case, anytime there is a new Alex Garland film out, you can bet that I am in. That it is A24 is just a bonus. What a year we are getting from them on the horror side.

Alex Garland's new A24 horror film, Men, will release only in theaters on May 20. Join me in line, won't you?