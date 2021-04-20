Michael Keaton Confirmed to Return as Batman in Upcoming Flash Movie

There are a lot of actors that I'd never expect to make a return to large properties, and one year ago, I couldn't imagine Michael Keaton would step back into his role as Batman. Now, just months into 2021 and the beginning of production on The Flash, the actor is stepping back into his iconic role as from one of the best superhero interpretations of all time ― the Tim Burton films Batman and, more importantly, Batman Returns.

There isn't too much known about the plot surrounding The Flash, but the Andy Muschietti directed project starring Ezra Miller as the titular character is set to introduce a major Flashpoint element that opens the door for every DC film to be considered somewhat interconnected or easily accessible for more. For this story, that means an alternate world where Keaton's been Batman for three decades. After months of speculation surrounding Keaton's involvement in the film, his agency (ICM Partners) confirmed to The Wrap that he will, in fact, return to play Batman, who was last seen on a snowy Gotham night, after realizing that Catwoman (the phenomenal Michelle Pfeiffer) was still alive back in 1992.

When Keaton last spoke to Deadline about a potential role in the film, he was understandably somewhat hesitant due to COVID-19, explaining, "To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It's COVID; I'm more concerned." The actor went on to add, "I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that's why I'm living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that's my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn't, then we talk."

Now that Keaton is officially involved in the film, there's a whole new level of hype that is set to provide a superhero dream come true but also leaves a potential for other follow-ups in the future if things go well. Anyone else hiding out hope for Pheifer's return too, or am I just getting greedy?