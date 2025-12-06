Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, michael showalter, verity

Michael Showalter on Reuniting with Anne Hathaway for Verity

Director Michael Showalter discusses Verity, his upcoming dark and twisted adaptation of Colleen Hoover's thriller, with Anne Hathaway.

Article Summary Michael Showalter and Anne Hathaway reunite for a dark new Colleen Hoover thriller, Verity.

Verity promises a shift from comedy and romance, diving into suspense, mystery, and twisted drama.

Showalter reveals Verity was filmed recently and explores a totally different dynamic with Hathaway.

The highly anticipated Verity adaptation is set to hit theaters in October 2026.

Michael Showalter is promising something darker from his next team-up with Anne Hathaway. In a new interview about his holiday comedy Oh. What. Fun., the director, confirmed that their upcoming thriller, Verity, has already been filmed and will showcase a very different side of their creative partnership. Reflecting on reuniting after the romance drama The Idea of You, he said that he and Hathaway felt a strong creative connection and started actively searching for another project together, which is when Colleen Hoover's bestseller Verity landed in their laps.

"We went and shot that movie about a year ago now, or a little bit less than that," Showalter explained to ScreenRant. "I loved working on that, and I'm excited for people to see Verity. It's not coming out for a little while, not until next fall, but it's a totally different kind of movie than Oh. What. Fun. or The Idea of You. It's a thriller. It's scary and suspenseful. It's quite dark and twisted, but I'm very excited and proud of that movie."

Everything We Know About Verity

Based on Hoover's 2018 novel, Verity follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who is hired to finish a hit book series after its original author Verity Crawford is left unable to work following a traumatic accident. While staying at the Crawford family's remote home to sort through outlines and drafts, Lowen uncovers a chilling, unfinished manuscript that raises questions about Verity's past, her marriage, and what really happened to the couple's children.

The film adaptation, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, casts Dakota Johnson as Lowen, Hathaway as Verity, and Josh Hartnett as Jeremy Crawford. Ismael Cruz Córdova, Brady Wagner, Irina Dvorovenko, K K Moggie, and Michael Abbott Jr round out the supporting cast. Showalter directs from a script by Nick Antosca, with Hoover on board as one of the producers.

Verity is currently set for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026, placing it in the middle of a wider wave of Hoover adaptations that have moved from BookTok favorite lists to studio priority after the box office success of It Ends With Us. Though for those of you who are familiar with the book, do you think Verity will translate well on-screen?

