Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, Mickey 17, robert pattinson, Warner Bros

Mickey 17 Star Discusses Storyboards and Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho

Mickey 17 star Robert Pattinson delves into the creative process of filmmaker Bong Joon Ho and why he joined the project.

Article Summary Mickey 17 sees Robert Pattinson join forces with director Bong Joon Ho for a sci-fi adventure.

Pattinson shares insights into Bong Joon Ho's unique storyboard approach in filmmaking.

The collaboration was inspired by Pattinson's admiration for Bong's critically acclaimed work Parasite.

Anticipation builds for the Warner Bros. film set to release on March 7, 2025, starring Naomi Ackie and more.

We're quickly approaching the release of the big-budget sci-fi film Mickey 17 by acclaimed director Bong Joon Ho, starring Robert Pattinson. And considering that the popular filmmaker is widely known for his masterful storytelling in Parasite, there's a lot of anticipation surrounding his upcoming Warner Bros. flick. Now, Pattinson is explaining how this unique collaboration came to fruition and the primary reason he was drawn to this film.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Pattinson explains, "I remember taking the phone call, because I love Parasite, I was like 'That is insane.' I remember having a nice breakfast with Bong and his producer, and he wanted me on it! That's insane. I mean, it's not a very big part; it's a small part. But it's a real thrill to work with him, seeing how he works on set. Even seeing your sheets each day; the call sheet with your lines for that day. In his [movie], it comes as a little comic book, where every scene has a little cartoon of what it's going to be. That's how he works; he's got a kind of storyboard, which is also the script, so you can go through that and make it [happen]."

Mickey 17: Plot Details, Cast, and Theatrical Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Mickey 17 will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!