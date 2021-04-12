Suicide Squad and Titans Props Up for Auction on ComicConnect

ComicConnect has more than just comics up for auction in their lot ending Monday, April 12. There are several DC props up for auction in this lot, like Joker's grille from the 2016 Suicide Squad film and some throwable (fake) weapons from the Titans television series. All props come with a certificate of authenticity and in the case of the Titans props, the certificates are personally handwritten by the prop fabricator himself. These make an excellent one-of-a-kind addition to any DC collection.

Joker's teeth prosthetics worn by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad (2016): the auction ends on 04/12/2021 at 7:49 PM.

The Joker's screen used silver teeth prosthetic, as worn by Jared Leto in David Ayer's 2016 film. Leto reprised his role as the Joker to much acclaim in the recently released Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. These teeth were used in the filming for scenes taking place prior to The Joker's battle with Batman, there was a lot of unused footage of Leto as the Joker that for whatever reason didn't make the final cut of the film, it's likely that these were used in some of that footage as well. They include the casting for display purposes and also the custom display stand.

Screen used Batarang by Iain Glen as Batman on Titans (2018): the auction ends on 04/12/2021 at 7:50 PM.

Light weight production Batarang, used in the final episode of Season one of DC Universe's Titans. This Batarang was used on screen and in publicity photos by Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Constructed out of light plastic for ease of use, this highly detailed prop was used for close up shots during filming.

Screen used Robin 'R' Rang by Brenton Thwaites as Robin on Titans (2018): the auction ends on 04/12/2021 at 7:50 PM.

Heavyweight production Robin 'R' Rang, used in season one of DC Universe's Titans. This Robin 'R' Rang was used on screen by Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin. Constructed out of heavy polystone, this highly detailed prop was used during filming for close up shots and for promotional photos.