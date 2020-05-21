Esai Morales Is Replacing Nicholas Hoult In Mission Impossible 7

Mission Impossible 7 is getting a new bad guy. Deadline is reporting that Ozark baddie Esai Morales will step into the lead villain role, replacing Nicholas Hoult. Seems the production shutdowns have created a scheduling conflict with Hoult, which has led him to have to walk away from the project. This is something to keep an eye on, as the ever-changing schedules in Hollywood right now may lead to this sort of thing becoming a common occurrence. Mission Impossible 7 was due to be in production in Italy in March when the shutdowns caused the film to change release dates from July 23rd, 2021 to November 19th, 2021 to allow the production more time.

Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Haley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham will also star in the film. The Mission Impossible franchise has grossed over $3 billion worldwide over the first six films, so making sure that everything is running smoothly with the franchise is a top priority for Paramount. The recent entries in the series have been runaway successes both at the box office and with critics as well, a big change from where the franchise was heading after Mission Impossible 2. The sixth in the franchise, Fallout, was arguably the best entry in the franchise.

One of the reasons for the turnaround is director Christopher McQuarrie. When one hand is steering the ship, especially when that hand has a firm grasp on the franchise, magic can happen. He has written and directed the last two entries and hopefully will not stop after 7. No word yet on what to expect plot-wise from Mission Impossible 7, but chances are it will involve Tom Cruise doing something crazy.