Mondo Music Releases This Week: Ghosts Of Tsushima, Sette Note In Nero

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the film Sette Note in Nero and the soundtrack to the hit PS4 game Ghosts Of Tsushima. Both will be on sale this coming Wednesday on the Mondo Shop, and both will probably sell out. You can see them below.

Mondo Ghosts Of Tsushima, Sette Note In Nero Vinyl

"Hope you enjoyed your Comic-Con@Home experience this past weekend. If you missed either our soundtrack panel or the live event we hosted you can still find them over on our YouTube channel.

This week we're thrilled to bring you the soundtrack to Lucio Fulci's SETTE NOTE IN NERO for the first time on vinyl. The score was written and performed by our dear friend Fabio Frizzi, alongside Franco Bixio & Vincenzo Tempera. Even if you're not familiar with the film, we're sure you'll know the central theme, as Quentin Tarantino used it during a critical scene in KILL BILL. This is the full expanded score sourced from the Cinevox archives.

We're also honored to present a Mondo Exclusive colorway of Milan Records' release for the new PS4 critical darling GHOST OF TSUSHIMA."

I haven't played the game yet, but I am hearing some great things so far. Mondo does such a good job with their video game soundtracks, I am not surprised this is coming out from them so fast. As always, these will go on sale right here on Wednesday morning.