Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Loki Season One Mondo will release the Emmy-nominated score to season one of Loki this Wednesday in the Mondo Record Shop.

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Marvel Studios Disney+ series Loki. This Emmy-nominated score from composer Natalie Holt is spread across three 180-gram translucent vinyl discs and can be ordered at the standard Mondo time of Wednesday at 12 PM CST at The Mondo Record Shop.

Mondo Loki Score Vinyl Release Details

"Mondo, in conjunction with Hollywood Records, is proud to present the premiere physical release of composer Natalie Holt's Emmy®-Award nominated score to MARVEL STUDIOS' LOKI Season One.

The incredibly talented, classically trained multi-instrumentalist brought an immediately noticeable unique musical flourish to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the main title theme 'TVA' (also nominated for an Emmy®). From the jump, the propulsive, bellowing synth and melodic strings carry this high concept sci-fi story of timelines and multiverses to emotional depths with delicate precision."

"I had an idea for the look of the sleeves, inspired by the opening credits from the TVA theme in Loki's logo in black and white, and I'm thrilled with how Mondo and artist Anne Benjamin have taken my concept and created such epic and beautiful Loki inspired artwork," says composer Natalie Holt. "I really hope people can turn down the lights, open their ears and enjoy interacting with this Loki vinyl set!"

Pressed on three 180 Gram colored vinyl discs (also available on 180-gram black vinyl) and housed in a slipcase featuring an all-new illustration by artist Anne Benjamin."

The MCU Mondo collaboration for these releases is top-notch, so best to secure a copy asap on Wednesday.

Posted in: Mondo, Movies, Soundtracks, TV | Tagged: loki, mcu, mondo