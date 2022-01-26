Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Crunchyroll To Release Movie on March 18th

Crunchyroll will release the highly-anticipated anime feature film JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 in theaters for fans on March 18 in the United States and Canada, with tickets on sale on February 25. The dark fantasy movie from TOHO Animation will be available in both English dub and subtitled versions and will arrive in more than 1500 theaters nationwide. The film will also be released in select U.S.-based IMAX® theaters.

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 is coming soon to theaters in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France with CRG events, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, French-speaking Africa, and Latin America. Additional territories to be announced soon. For more information, visit https://www.crunchyrollmovienight.com/.

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend. The film is based on JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 (JUMP COMICS / Shueisha), a prequel manga to the smash hit supernatural adventure series from Gege Akutami that is currently one of the most popular manga and anime series in the world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGiUXKgdIu4

As the movie's synopsis goes: "When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu.

"It's a promise. When we both grow up, we'll get married."

Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High.

There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination.

"I want the confidence to say it's okay that I'm alive!"

"While I'm at Jujutsu High, I'll break Rika-chan's curse."

Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others.

"This coming December 24, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons."

While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers.

Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end?

And what will happen to breaking Rika's curse…?"

The anime series JUJUTSU KAISEN adapts the best-selling manga of the same title, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, and has sold over 60 million copies in Japan. In the US, the series is published by VIZ Media. The anime series was named Anime of the Year by the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2021. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation have the entire series on their platforms, both subbed and dubbed, for fans to catch up on before seeing the theatrical experience.

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 is animated by MAPPA and directed by Sunghoo Park. The film is being distributed in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand by Crunchyroll in association with Funimation and in additional European countries by Crunchyroll and Wakanim.

The film is not rated and has a running time of 105 minutes.

You can listen to the Official JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 soundtrack on Spotify.