New Mondo Posters For Clockwork Orange, Scoob!, and Possesor

Mondo poster print collectors are about to take quite a hit in the wallet. Not only do they have new posters for A Clockwork Orange, Scoob!, and Possessor out on the Drop tomorrow, but they will also be debuting new prints and posters this weekend, helping celebrate Thought Bubble's con this weekend. Who knows what will drop then. As far as these three posters, two versions of Murugiah's new A Clockwork Orange poster will be available, as well as two versions of the new Matt Taylor Scoob! poster. Finally, a stunning Possessor poster by Akiko Stehrenberger rounds out The Drop pieces for tomorrow. You can check them out below.

Mondo Doing Clockwork Orange Is Always Cause For Celebration

"From body-snatching and mind-altering science fiction to mystery-loving animated hijinks, this week we've got a little bit of everything as we recognize the recent VOD release of Brandon Cronenberg's brilliant sci-fi masterpiece POSSESSOR, as well as (virtually) honoring one of the very best conventions in the world: the mighty Thought Bubble! In case you missed our recent blog post about it tomorrow, we're also releasing a handful of new posters in honor of Thought Bubble's digital comic con that is happening this weekend. We're gutted that we can't all be together this year, but highly recommend tuning in on Saturday and Sunday and taking in everything that team has put together for their digital con. It's seriously mind-blowing."

These will sell out faster than you may think. I could see Possessor hanging around a little, but anytime Matt Taylor draws anything, it is an instant sellout, and A Clockwork Orange is the same thing whenever Mondo puts something new out. Best to be ready for them to hit The Drop at Noon EST tomorrow.