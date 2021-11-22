Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Wizard Of Oz

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to one of the all-time classic, the Wizard of Oz. This is an expanded and definitive version of the soundtrack, featuring over 53 tracks spread across three colored vinyl discs. The artwork for the release is by Alan Hynes. You can see the amazing job on this one down below.

Mondo Wizard Of Oz Soundtrack Release Details

"This week, we are incredibly honored to present our take on one of the most iconic and important pieces of film music ever created – an Expanded, Deluxe Edition of the soundtrack to THE WIZARD OF OZ. We've been working on this project for nearly three years. Those of you who attended our Art Of Soundtracks panel at MondoCon 2019 got to see a sneak peek of this project in its infancy and, after years of fine-tuning and production, we are so thrilled to present this true work of art by one of our favorite artists working today, Alan Hynes. Featuring 53 tracks over three discs, this is the definitive vinyl release of this classic soundtrack. We hope you check it out. As always, the album will be available at 12PM CT on Wednesday, 11/24 on the Mondo Record Shop."

Pretty wild that they have been working on this for over three years, but this is Mondo we are talking about. My guess is that this one is going to sell fast and not hang around for very long, so be ready to buy on Wednesday when Wizard of Oz goes live in the Mondo Record Shop.