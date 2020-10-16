Shudder Original Monstrum Coming To Blu-ray On November 17th

Shudder original Monstrum is coming to Blu-ray from RLJE Films on November 17th. The giant creature film was released on the horror streaming service earlier this year and, for the most part, was met with enthusiastic thumbs up from viewers. The film will also be available to purchase on VOD and Digital HD. For those who may have missed Monstrum on Shudder, you can see the trailer for the film below, as well as read the synopsis and see the Blu-ray cover.

Monstrum Synopsis & Cover

"It's the 16th Century. The plague has taken over, and fear runs rampant in the streets. When rumors of a vicious beast roaming Mount Inwangsan—called "Monstrum" by terrified masses—begin to spread, fear turns into panic. In order to quell the rising panic, King Jungjong brings his most trusted general, Yoon-gyeom, back from retirement. Joined by his daughter Myeong, his right-hand man Seong-han, and royal court officer Heo, Yoon-gyeom sets out to find the mysterious creature. Is the creature, Monstrum, real? Or a figment of mass imagination? MONSTRUM stars Hyeri Lee ("Hyde, Jekyll, Me"), In-kwon Kim (C'est Si Bon), Myung-Min Kim (Closer to Heaven), and Woo-sik Choi (Parasite). The film was directed by Jong-ho Huh (Countdown, The Advocate: A Missing Body), who co-wrote the film with Heo-dam."

This was a pretty decent flick. NO, it is not perfect, but the above cover quote is right: Monstrum is suspenseful and features pretty good effects for what I am sure was not a giant budget. All of the performances were good, and it was a breezy way to pass some time. I am sure it will look great on Blu-ray since it already looked great on Shudder. We can all find out together on November 17th.