Morbius: More Michael Keaton and More Morbius Action in Final Trailer

Sony released the first Morbius Trailer in January 2020, and to say that seems like a lifetime ago might just be an understatement to most of us. But after several release date changes, that April 1 premiere date for the film is finally getting close, and while there hasn't been a lot of noise out there for this film in recent months, perhaps that's set us up for a pleasant surprise. To the extent that a Marvel-related movie could somehow be flying under the radar, this one seems to be doing just that. The trailers have looked solid, they're getting the look and feel right, Jared Leto looks good in the starring role, there are plenty of hints sprinkling in that delicious Marvel crossover secret sauce, and this final Morbius trailer is no exception to any of that. The film features Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, with Tyrese Gibson and maybe just a little more Michael Keaton than they've been letting on.

Morbius the Living Vampire was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, and first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #101 cover-dated October 1971.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges? Directed by: Daniel Espinosa Screen Story and Screenplay by: Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless Based on the Marvel Comics Produced by: Avi Arad Matt Tolmach Lucas Foster Cast: Jared Leto Matt Smith Adria Arjona Jared Harris Al Madrigal with Tyrese Gibson