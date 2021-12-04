Morbius: Watch A Three Minute Clip From The Film + A New Poster

Morbius has a new three-minute clip out. In the scene, Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) undergoes an experimental treatment for a rare blood disorder when things start to go haywire. This film is directed by Daniel Espinosa, and with Leto stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. This is set in the Sony Spider-Man Universe, which is also gearing up to release Spider-Man: No Way Home in a couple of weeks, and after successfully releasing Venom: Let There Be Carnage this past October. Pretty good run there. Watch the new clip below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MORBIUS Exclusive Scene – The Transformation (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZXCEL8lcgw)

Morbius May Actually Be Good Afterall

"One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While it seems to be a radical success at first, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"

I have really high hopes for this film, as Morbius has always been one of my personal favorite Marvel characters. Leto seems game for the role. I also can't help but be curious about Spider-Man's role in the overall story since he likely won't make an appearance. Like most, I cannot fathom what Sony has up its sleeve for these Spider-Verse films and am very interested in what they could entail.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, with Tyrese Gibson, opens January 28th, 2022, after many, many delays. Here's hoping it is worth the wait.