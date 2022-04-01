Morbius Grosses $5.7 Million On Thursday Night

Morbius is now in theaters, and he had a decent night at the movies Thursday. "Preview" showings began Thursday, and the Living Vampire scored $5.7 million, putting it in the range of around $40 million for the opening weekend. That is if word of mouth and reviews do not sink it fast, as it has not exactly been kind. "He's a guy who's born with this horrible disease and is really a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to find a cure for the disease that he's afflicted with and that others like him have, as well. But along the way, all hell breaks loose." said star Jared Leto of the Marvel character.

Morbius Better Make Its Money Now

"One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"

I had really high hopes for this film for some reason, though I should have known it would be terrible; I do not know what I was thinking. I still cannot get over how lazy it felt—after all the delays, getting this as the final version is mind-boggling to me. Oh well, at least Kraven might be good, right? RIGHT?

Morbius, starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and with Tyrese Gibson, is now playing in theaters, though you may want to wait for digital release.