Disney Debuts Final Trailer For Disney+ Release Of Mulan On Sept.4th

Disney has released a final trailer for their live-action remake of Mulan. The film will hit Disney+ on September 4, after months of delays due to theater closures and the pandemic wreaking havoc on the film business. The film will still open in theaters in select territories overseas where theaters have reopened. This is an interesting gamble for Disney, as Mulan may now represent a new avenue for the mega-studio to release some of their tentpoles in a new way straight to consumers while keeping all of the profit to themselves. Hollywood will be watching for sure. Catch the final trailer for Mulan down below.

Will You Pay To Watch Mulan?

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. "Mulan" features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. Niki Caro directs the film from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan."

Mulan, starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li, will be available to watch on Disney+ on September 4 for a one time fee of $29.99. It will stay on your account after purchase.