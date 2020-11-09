My Bloody Valentine NECA Figure & Blu-ray Steelbook On The Way

Long overdue in the NECA horror line, a Miner figure from 80's classic My Bloody Valentine will ship this February. The toy company is partnering with Scream Factory yet again for the release, only this time you can get the figure in a variety of ways. Not only can you buy it separately, but also part of a bundle with the release of a new steelbook of My Bloody Valentine as well. The disc is the same as the version they released not too long ago, only now in a wraparound cover steelbook. You can see the figure and steelbook down below.

NECA My Bloody Valentine Miner Crosses Another Off The List

"For the first time ever in action figure form, we are offering an exclusive 8" tall action figure by NECA of "The Miner" in retro-style box packaging. Featuring two accessories, a pickaxe and a heart in a box, this figure is limited to 4,000 units, so "axe" fast! Also while supplies last, we are also offering up an exclusive, limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook release and a 28.5" x 16.5" rolled lithograph — both made exclusively for this promotion — that features newly-designed artwork from artist Orlando Arocena. The Steelbooks and Lithos are limited to 5,000 pieces. (Note: Content in the Steelbook is the same as our prior Blu-ray release. Region A.) Don't get your heart broken—pre-order this deluxe set NOW right here."

The figure is a Retro style figure, meaning it will stand around eight inches tall and will be adorned in soft goods deco. He will come with his mask, pick-axe, and a knife. The only way to get this figure is through Scream Factory for $39.99, or with the steelbook My Bloody Valentine bundle with added lithograph for $68.97 here. The special features and specs for the disc is below. DISC ONE: THEATRICAL VERSION 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

An Anemic Valentine – An Interview With Director George Mihalka

From The Heart – An Interview With Actor Paul Kelman

Friends Of Mine – An Interview With Actress Lori Hallier

Axel, Be My Valentine – An Interview With Actor Neil Affleck

Becoming Sylvia – An Interview With Actress Helene Udy

The Secret Keeper – An Interview With Actor Rob Stein

Broken Hearts And Broken Bones – An Interview With Special Makeup Effects Designer Tom Burman

Holes In The Heart – A Look At The Difference Between The Theatrical Version And The Uncut Version

Original Theatrical Trailer

Original TV Spots

Original Radio Spots

Still Gallery DISC TWO: UNCUT VERSION 4K Scan Of The Uncut Original Camera Negative

Audio Commentary With Director George Mihalka

MY BLOODY VALENTINE 35 th Anniversary Cast Reunion Panel At The Bay Of Blood Convention In Florida Featuring Director George Mihalka, Cast Members Lori Hallier, Helene Udy, Rob Stein, Peter Cowper, Thomas Kovacs, Jim Murchison, Alf Humphreys, And Hosted By Brian Singleton

Thomas Kovacs Performs "The Ballad Of Harry Warden" At The Bay Of Blood Convention With Peter Cowper And Jim Murchison