My Bloody Valentine NECA Figure & Blu-ray Steelbook On The Way

Long overdue in the NECA horror line, a Miner figure from 80's classic My Bloody Valentine will ship this February. The toy company is partnering with Scream Factory yet again for the release, only this time you can get the figure in a variety of ways. Not only can you buy it separately, but also part of a bundle with the release of a new steelbook of My Bloody Valentine as well. The disc is the same as the version they released not too long ago, only now in a wraparound cover steelbook. You can see the figure and steelbook down below.
NECA My Bloody Valentine Miner Crosses Another Off The List
The figure is a Retro style figure, meaning it will stand around eight inches tall and will be adorned in soft goods deco. He will come with his mask, pick-axe, and a knife. The only way to get this figure is through Scream Factory for $39.99, or with the steelbook My Bloody Valentine bundle with added lithograph for $68.97 here. The special features and specs for the disc is below.
DISC ONE: THEATRICAL VERSION
- 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- An Anemic Valentine – An Interview With Director George Mihalka
- From The Heart – An Interview With Actor Paul Kelman
- Friends Of Mine – An Interview With Actress Lori Hallier
- Axel, Be My Valentine – An Interview With Actor Neil Affleck
- Becoming Sylvia – An Interview With Actress Helene Udy
- The Secret Keeper – An Interview With Actor Rob Stein
- Broken Hearts And Broken Bones – An Interview With Special Makeup Effects Designer Tom Burman
- Holes In The Heart – A Look At The Difference Between The Theatrical Version And The Uncut Version
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Original TV Spots
- Original Radio Spots
- Still Gallery
DISC TWO: UNCUT VERSION
- 4K Scan Of The Uncut Original Camera Negative
- Audio Commentary With Director George Mihalka
- MY BLOODY VALENTINE 35th Anniversary Cast Reunion Panel At The Bay Of Blood Convention In Florida Featuring Director George Mihalka, Cast Members Lori Hallier, Helene Udy, Rob Stein, Peter Cowper, Thomas Kovacs, Jim Murchison, Alf Humphreys, And Hosted By Brian Singleton
- Thomas Kovacs Performs "The Ballad Of Harry Warden" At The Bay Of Blood Convention With Peter Cowper And Jim Murchison