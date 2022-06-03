My Bloody Valentine Score Up For Order From Waxwork Records

My Bloody Valentine has rightly become one of the most beloved slasher films of the 80s, as The Minor has become a slasher icon. Part of why the film has endured all these years since its 1981 release is the score from Paul Zaza. Now, fans and collectors can now own a copy of this music for the very first time ever, thanks to a new vinyl release from Waxwork Records. Coming spread across two red-colored discs, this release allowed Waxwork to tinker around with the original master tapes and should be one of the best horror vinyl releases of the year. Check out more info and pics below.

My Bloody Valentine, Finally

"Waxwork Records is proud to announce the new double LP soundtrack release of MY BLOODY VALENTINE (1981). Praised by director Quentin Tarantino as his favorite slasher movie of all time, MY BLOODY VALENTINE (1981) tells the story of a small mining town and its residents that fall victim to a vengeful, homicidal maniac on Valentine's Day. The film has garnered a cult following and has also sparked a major-studio remake in 2009."

"By working directly with composer Paul Zaza (Prom Night, Curtains, Porky's), Waxwork was allowed to work directly from the original master tapes to source the complete, haunting score. This release marks the very first time the score to the 1981 slasher-horror classic has been released in any format. The foreboding score by Paul Zaza is a mix of both minimal synth and orchestral compositions intertwined with bluegrass and country soundtrack cues. Expertly mastered by Thomas DiMuzio at Gench Mastering, the complete score clocks in at over one hour and spans two 180 Gram Blood Red and Pink Smoke colored records."

My Bloody Valentine is up for order right now here. Grab it fast; it will sell out.