Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: film, national treasure, national treasure 3, nicolas cage

National Treasure 3 Screenwriter On Expanding Character Dynamics

The screenwriter attached to National Treasure 3 teases about the third film's character dynamics and some necessary changes.

Article Summary National Treasure franchise is gaining new interest for a possible third film, with Nicolas Cage's backing.

Screenwriter hints at thrilling new character dynamics and exciting changes in National Treasure 3's script.

Ted Elliot teases Riley's growth from a clueless sidekick to an expert, influencing the storyline greatly.

Fans eagerly speculate on the evolving relationship between Ben and Riley in the much-awaited sequel.

Even though the 2004 film National Treasure wasn't deemed a smash hit with critics and audiences at the time of its release, the movie managed to spawn an entire franchise consisting of two cinematic releases and a self-contained series for Disney+ that's since earned a cult following. Plus, all these years later, the films have become even more popular with new audiences, consistently sparking conversations about fans' and industry insiders' interest in seeing a potential National Treasure 3. More impressively, this sentiment was even backed by iconic franchise star Nicolas Cage, whose support is required to make another canon-focused installment. So, with a script currently being penned and rumblings of the third film gaining traction, what can we expect from the next chapter of National Treasure 3?

National Treasure 3 Script Will Expand on a Few Relationships

During an interview on the National Treasure Hunt podcast, the film's screenwriter Ted Elliot teases, "Riley has changed more [than anybody else.] If you just look at the two points that are established for him in the first and second movies. In the first one, he is the uninformed audience. […] That's the role he plays. He's the guy who says, 'What are you talking about there?' In the second one, he's written a book about cryptohistory. And he's right! He knows something Ben didn't know about history. I just have to think that that's continued. It becomes more difficult to do the history exposition because there are things [Riley] can know now." He later adds, "In terms of writing the third movie, there is, I think, a change to Ben and Riley's inner relationship that I think both actors will really enjoy."

After waiting for several years, we already know that nothing is officially guaranteed just yet, but if this is finally happening, what are you hoping to see transpire in National Treasure 3? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!