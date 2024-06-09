Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, national treasure, national treasure 3, nicolas cage

National Treasure Director Suggests the Third Film is Still Plausible

The director of the original National Treasure movie addresses the cancelation of the Disney+ series and if it could affect a third entry.

Article Summary Jon Turteltaub discusses National Treasure's future despite Disney+ series cancelation.

The franchise shows resilience, hinting National Treasure 3 could still see the light of day.

Nicolas Cage questions Disney's delay in green-lighting the long-anticipated third film.

Fan anticipation remains high—does Disney see the potential for another historic adventure?

After two popular films and a Disney+ series, the National Treasure franchise has proved to be a fun, fictional take on historical events — with over a decade of conversations about continuing to expand its reach through another film. However, every time there's progress or more reason to believe another chapter is coming, we've gone long periods without any official news. However, recent buzz has suggested that the project is very much alive (despite its long wait time), giving fans hope that all these years later, more treasure could still be uncovered. Now, the director of both previously released films is offering his thoughts on the current status of the franchise.

National Treasure Director on the Disney+ Series and a Third Film

When recently addressing the canceled National Treasure series for Disney+, original National Treasure director Jon Turteltaub was asked if it could also affect the future of the actively discussed third entry. Turteltaub then optimistically explains to the National Treasure Hunt podcast, "Realistically, I don't think [it would affect the next movie]. That was a Disney+ television-feeling show done by Disney+ television-feeling people, and the movie will be more in the feature world. Although, at this point, it is also Disney+. None of us feel that way. We don't feel let down by the series or buoyed by the series. We just always thought, 'We're us and they're them.'"

As recently as this year, franchise star Nicolas Cage even questioned why Disney hadn't taken the proper steps to move forward with another installment despite its development for a few years. And with the longstanding popularity associated with Cage, plus fans' affinity for the first two films, it still seems extremely possible that we'll get to see a third film in the National Treasure story. But, of course, that's purely dependent on Disney at this point.

Do you believe that a National Treasure 3 movie is still worth pursuing? Let us know your thoughts below!

