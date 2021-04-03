New Black Widow Trailer Teases Natasha's Past Plus New Images

Black Widow has hopefully seen the last delay as Disney has finally pulled the plug and gave the movie a hybrid release. They can only push these movies back so many times before the Marvel machine starts to fall apart. Now that we have another release date, that means it's time for a new trailer, and this trailer comes with the added bonus of an Avengers: Endgame flashback [flashforward since this is a prequel?] for some added feels. As usual, Florence Pugh as Yelena is looking like she's going to be the breakout character, but David Harbour and Rachel Weisz playing Very Russian Parents also look like it's going to be a ton of fun. We'll have to see how they portray Taskmaster, but his skillset is made for movies and hopefully will look awesome.

On top of the new trailer, we also got some new official images as well featuring most of the main cast. There doesn't appear to be anything new storywise in these images, but it's always good to get some high-quality images.

Summary: Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It is currently set to be released on July 9, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access.