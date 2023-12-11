Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga, Warner Bros, warner bros discovery

New Poster For Furiosa Promises She Will Find Her Way Home

The two stars of the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga have shared a new poster on social media that spotlights the entire cast.

Article Summary New poster for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" released by stars on Instagram.

Warner Bros.' December releases face audience budget constraints.

Mixed reactions to the trailer's VFX, overshadowed by excitement for the film.

George Miller returns to direct, with film set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

The beginning half of a year rarely looks so incredibly promising from only one studio, but here we are. Warner Bros. Discovery is heading into a strange December with three different movies coming out within days of each other, and they all have massive budgets that they have to try and recoup from an audience that only has so much money to spend during this time of year. This has the potential to crash and burn hard for them, but they have some big movies coming out before June next year that could help offset any losses if one or two of the movies released in December end up underperforming. The last film to come out in this little slate is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which feels like it has been in development for half a lifetime but is finally making it to the big screen. We got our first look at the movie earlier this month during CCXP, and one might expect that would be all we would see for a little while. We have a little more to hold us over until May as stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth shared a new poster to their official Instagrams.

In terms of posters, this one is about as basic as it gets, which is a bit of a shame, considering how beautiful that original one for CCXP was. However, we can't expect every poster to be high art; some of them do need to show the cast in some way. The trailer got some mixed reactions from people who do not understand that VFX footage in trailers isn't complete footage, but that's not uncommon for the internet these days. Most people are hyped to see director George Miller return to this universe, and if Furiosa is half as good as Mad Max: Fury Road, we're in for a treat.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash "Mad Max: Fury Road." The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell ("Mad Max: Fury Road," "Babe"), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

