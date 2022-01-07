New Scream Featurette Takes Us Back to Woodsboro

It's hard to believe that we're just under a week from the theatrical release of Scream after more than a decade of silence and a total of four films depicting genre ferocity. Yet here we are, ready to embrace the bloodbath once again – with a brand new featurette spotlighting the original movie and its impact on the future of Scream.

"That first Scream will always be looked up to and looked back at." Courtney Cox explains, with Neve Campbell then adding, "We knew we were a part of something that felt like it was on fire." She then continues, "I read the script [for the new film], and it was quick and sharp and funny and scary. This film feels like the first Scream."

The featurette offers a few previously teased moments, with some behind-the-scenes footage to go alongside the celebratory interviews with its legacy cast. David Arquette also appears to express his excitement for the return of Scream as well as 'scream queen' Sidney Prescott, stating, "I was really excited for Neve to come back where she's like, this badass," and notes his excitement for the trio to share screentime again. Campbell expresses her long-awaited return to slasher history as well, sharing, "Fans always ask me, 'are you making another one?', it's fun to get into it again."

The upcoming relaunch is described as, "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Cox ("Gale Weathers") and Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles, alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar."

Scream is creeping up quickly, and we're eager to see what happens when Ghostface returns on January 14.