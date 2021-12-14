Upcoming Scream Film Launches a Woodsboro ARG

Considering that Scream has spent over a decade without a film, its 25-year-old franchise fans have an undeniable sense of elation – and new (or next-gen) horror fans are eager to experience the iconic slasher hype for themselves. Now, Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have begun to capitalize on the deep-rooted love that fans have proven to have for Scream, with the newest addition being an immersive Woodsboro-centric experience.

Over on Twitter and Instagram, there have been Scream/Woodsboro postcards (including one sent to us) that shared a message from the Woodsboro Horror Film Club run by ARG (Alternate Reality Game) characters Sarah and Ash. The characters welcome people to the club, along with a reference to their TikTok page (@TooBrAshSarah which we should also note is likely an anagram for STAB, Scream's in-universe film franchise) with a few fun videos teasing Scream related content.

The videos have a few of your typical quirky TikTok tropes and references to horror lovers, with a notable reveal that the two are set in the fictional town of Woodsboro. In a more recent video, we learn that Ghostface might be back in town and that the killings may have actually started again – suggesting there's plenty more to come with the horror-loving duo of Sarah and Ash. If you're interested in following along make sure to check out their TikTok account and keep up with Scream's 12 Screams for the Holidays across all social channels.

The upcoming relaunch is described as, "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles, alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar."

Are you ready to scream courtesy of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group? Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.