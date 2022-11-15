New Strange World Clip Features A Very Good Pup Plus 2 New Images

We are a few weeks away from the release of a new Disney Animated feature, and that is Strange World. Unfortunately, there hasn't been a lot of buzz for this one, but maybe things will pick up now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has come out. Sometimes it seems like Disney doesn't like to overlap their massive marketing campaigns. Today, we got a new clip from the movie featuring a very good pup that is doing his very best; I won't hear anything else about it, thank you, and two more images from the film. It still looks like this one will be a lot of fun and the social embargo comes down later this week, so we'll have to see how the early reactions from critics end up saying this one is.

Strange World: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Spider-Man: Far from Home) lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled), Strange World releases November 23rd, 2022.