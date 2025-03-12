Posted in: Apple, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: F1, joseph kosinski

New Trailer For F1 From Warner Bros. And Apple Films Drops Tomorrow

Apple Films and Warner Bros. will release a new trailer for F1 tomorrow. Joseph Kosinski will direct the film, which will be released on June 27, 2025.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, F1 aims to wow with cutting-edge effects.

The film stars Brad Pitt as a comeback driver, with scenes shot during actual Grand Prix weekends.

Catch F1 in theaters and IMAX nationally on June 27, 2025, with an international release on June 25.

Apple Films is looking to make a big splash in theaters this year, and one of the movies they are doing that with is F1. While most people are focusing on the Brad Pitt of it all, the reason to be excited about this movie is director Joseph Kosinski. He directed the fantastic Top Gun: Maverick and took that technology, improved it, and stuck it on Formula 1 racers. Apple and Warner Bros. have been teasing this movie for a hot minute now, but they dropped a new short today announcing that a new trailer will be dropping tomorrow. Maybe we'll get some more plot details and see some more footage from the racetrack that already looks fantastic. If nothing else about this movie works, the technical aspect will be worth paying attention to.

F1: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films Presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning 25 June 2025.

