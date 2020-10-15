No Time to Die: Dir Cary Fukunaga Gets Blessing for Future Bond Films

Despite numerous delays for No Time to Die, it looks like MGM and Eon Productions are giving director Cary Joji Fukunaga an open seat at the table to develop any future James Bond projects if and when a successor for Daniel Craig is chosen. "He's certainly someone we'll work with again," producer Michael G. Wilson told The Wall Street Journal (h/t to Collider). Fukunaga's also earned the endorsement of producer Barbara Broccoli. "He far exceeded anyone's expectations," she said. "He's made probably one of the best Bond films ever…. He's delivered a film on an epic scale, but it also has a tremendous, tremendous intimacy…. It's a classic Bond movie but also a Cary Fukunaga film." Following Danny Boyle's Spectre (2015), Fukunaga pitched himself to Broccoli, explaining how Bond already fits within his filmography about orphans citing previous works in Sin Nombre (2009), Jane Eyre (2011), and Beasts of No Nation (2015).

Not Time to Die One of Several Blockbuster Films to Delay Due to COVID-19

With the latest delay from November 20, 2020, to Easter 2021, Fukunaga endorsed the producers' decision. "I think they made a very smart decision to be one of the first to say out loud, 'This is a big thing. We're moving the film,'" he said. "Because a lot of people were in denial. Some still are." No Time to Die joins other tentpole blockbusters like Dune and Wonder Woman from Warner Bros, Jurassic World: Dominion from Universal, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife from Sony, who has also seen numerous delays in release due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I look at it unemotionally right now…. There are so many bigger things happening," Fukunaga said. "I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members. The film will come out when it's right, and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no one really can define what success or failure means." No Time to Die is scheduled for release on April 2, 2021.