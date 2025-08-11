Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: nobody 2

Nobody 2: New Featurette Teases The Elevator Fight

Universal released a brief new behind-the-scenes featurette teasing the elevator fight in Nobody 2, which will be released in theaters on August 15th.

Article Summary Universal unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting Nobody 2’s intense elevator fight.

Bob Odenkirk shares insights on Hutch’s character and his unexpected journey into action roles.

Creative choreography takes center stage in the film’s highly anticipated close-quarters brawl.

Nobody 2 promises high-octane action and returns to theaters on August 15, aiming for franchise success.

Nobody was a fun little pandemic hit that did much better both in theaters and on-demand than anyone was really expecting. There was a lot of potential for a franchise, so when Universal confirmed that Nobody 2 was on the way, no one was really that surprised. This time, Hutch is trying to take his family on vacation, but trouble seems to follow him and his family. And when you're the only one who can take care of a problem, sometimes you feel like you have to do it, regardless of whether or not you were ever actually involved.

Several big fight scenes have been teased, but one of them is a fight in an elevator. These fights are always the best because they are small locations, the protagonist is almost always outnumbered, and the director and fight choreographer need to get creative to make the scene work in that limited space. We got a brief new featurette with star Bob Odenkirk talking about how he used to write comedies and now he plays a character that not to secretly enjoys beating the crap out of people. His words are spoken over the elevator fight, but on the top half of the screen is prep and behind-the-scenes work to get the scene figured out, while the lower half shows the fight itself. So far, Nobody 2 looks like it's going to be another strong entry into one of the best August movie seasons we have seen in a very long time.

Nobody 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Sometimes, the most dangerous place for a dad is a family vacation.

Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody, the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller that opened at number one at the U.S. box office.

Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.

Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his "job," Hutch and his wife Becca (International Emmy nominee Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill's Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (Grammy and Emmy nominee RZA) went on a vacation as kids.

With Hutch's dad (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville (Plummerville is Summerville!), eager for some fun in the sun.

But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz; Fast and Furious franchise, Bumblebee) and his shady sheriff (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Emmy winning and Oscar® nominated screen icon, Sharon Stone).

Nobody 2 is an 87North/Eighty Two Films/Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment production, directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4). The screenplay is by returning writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick, Die Hart) and by Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), from a story by Derek Kolstad, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

This film's returning producers are 87North founders Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy) and David Leitch (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy); Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment founder Marc Provissiero (No Hard Feelings, PEN15), Eighty Two Films founder Braden Aftergood (Hell or High Water, Samaritan); and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad). The executive producer is David Hyman. Nobody 2 will be released in theaters on August 15, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!