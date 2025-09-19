Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: now you see me 3, Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – New Poster Released

Yesterday, Lionsgate released a new trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and today, we have a new poster featuring the impressive cast.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils a new poster for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t following the latest trailer drop.

The poster continues the film’s theme of illusion, with a strikingly blurred logo and ensemble cast showcased.

First reactions highlight stylistic choices that capture the franchise’s playful, magic-filled aesthetic.

Fans can anticipate more dazzling promotional material as excitement builds for the November 2025 release.

We got a new trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don't yesterday, and today they dropped a new poster. It's a lot like the first poster, which is really leaning into the idea of illusion. The first poster was better at leaning into the idea of illusion and could get away with the fact that no one was in the same room when these photos were taken. This new one doesn't quite get these, but the logo is still really cool. As someone struggling with blurry vision because of a medication side effect, it's legitimately throwing me off at times, which appears to be the intention. That is good for those of you with excellent vision. For the rest of us, prepare to squint.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords. Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise's signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals — along with some of the most thrilling illusions ever captured on film.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland) , from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, story by Eric Warren Singer, and based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Cohen Pictures production. Now You See Me: Now You Don't will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025.

