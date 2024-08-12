Posted in: Amazon, Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: edward james olmos, Eric Dane, exclusive, interview, KJ Apa, One Fast Move, prime video

One Fast Move Star Eric Dane on Motorcycles & Bonding with K.J. Apa

Eric Dane (Euphoria) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his action drama in Prime Video's "One Fast Move", director Kelly Blatz, KJ Apa & more.

Eric Dane has been active for over 30 years since his on-screen debut on the NBC Saturday morning series Saved by the Bell in an uncredited role. He's regularly appeared in some of the biggest '90s shows like Renegade, The Wonder Years, Married… with Children, Silk Stalkings, and Roseanne. He continued his success in the following decade with a recurring role on the WB's Charmed and a memorable role in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand as Multiple Man. Recently, Dane's emerged as one of the stars of the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria, and Sony's Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024). The actor spoke with Bleeding Cool about his latest action film One Fast for Prime Video, writer-director Kelly Blatz (Senior Love Triangle), bonding with co-star K.J. Apa, and working with the legendary Edward James Olmos

One Fast Move follows a young man (Apa) down on his luck and seeks out his estranged father (Dane) to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small-town love interest and a motorcycle shop owner who moonlights as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls that his father's absence had built up.

One Fast Move Star Eric Dane on Motorcycles & Embracing Film's Empathy

BC: What intrigued you about One Fast Move?

ED: I love motorcycles, and I love the world of Superbike racing, but what intrigued me the most was the relationship between Wes (Kapa) and Dean (Dane) and the dynamics those two work with. A role like this is challenging and it's easy to make this guy come off as a deadbeat. The challenge is empathy and allowing the audience to experience the same.

How do you break down the set Kelly ran?

[Kelly] runs his set like the way most run theirs. Kelly was great because he had tremendous instincts, and he knew when to intervene, express to the actors what he was trying to get out of this scene, and what his overall vision was. He was also really good at knowing when to stay away.

Can you discuss the cast working with K.J.? May, Edward, and Austin?

K.J. was great. We became fast friends, you make movies, and it's a traveling circus on location, you're spending a lot of time with people, and you become friends. Sometimes when the production ends, people go their separate ways and some of those friendships dissolve, but I was on the phone with K.J. yesterday. We've become very close and he's a keeper. I'm keeping him from this production. I'm taking him with me because he's a great kid. I'm grateful I have him in my life. Edward James Olmos is a legend. It's a gift to be able to work with that master craftsman.

One Fast Move, which also stars Austin North and Jackson Hurst, is available on Prime Video.

