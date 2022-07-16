One Million Moms Says Thor Is Against Their Beliefs – But Which Ones?

If I were going to guess why the activist group One Million Moms (though with around 30,000 members) would be boycotting the new Thor: Love And Thunder movie, it would have been because the film depicts a pantheon of gods, all of whom are vain, unworthy of belief and clearly a stain on the concept of the one true God. But no, instead, they have gone with two rock men holding hands. Seriously, let's go through this because, even a week on, even on the ridiculous bigoted terms that One Million Moms hold, it seems so strange that this is the one they pick.

WARNING! Thor: Love and Thunder just released in theaters on July 8, and this new movie from Marvel Studios includes blatant LGBTQ content.

You know what? I just watched the movie Pride on the BBC iPlayer with the kids. That movie has blatant LGBTQ content. Thor: Love And Thunder does not. No more than it has blatant smoked fish content.

One Million Moms needs your help to make sure as many people as possible are aware that Marvel Studios is pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families in their newest superhero movie. Parents should also know that Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is distributing Thor: Love and Thunder.

Does anyone not know that Disney owns Marvel?

Rated PG-13, Thor: Love and Thunder includes many LGBTQ innuendos and an abundance of euphemisms, but a few scenes are not downplayed at all. The alien character named Korg mentions having two dads, and he has hand sex with another member of his species.

Let's be clear here. Korg is from an all-male race. "Hand sex" is talking about literally holding hands with another, the rocks in the hands melting over the hot fires of their planet, and a new life being formed. Not entirely sure of the issue here… they are aliens, and they are holding hands. Imagine.

The bisexual goddess, King Valkyrie, kisses another woman's hand to show interest.

Kissing hands! What is it that One Million Moms has against hands?

An Asgardian kid insists on going by a gender-neutral name.

How dare they! Again, remember, these are Asgardians, gender-fluid pagan threats to Christian belief; that's fine. But heaven help one of them be referred to as "they."

And the gay romantic tension between Thor and Star-Lord is apparent but played off as a gag.

Okay, this might be the most ridiculous statement from any reading of this film; there is no gay romantic tension between Thor and Star-Lord. Star-Lord does not appreciate how Thor seems to assume he is worthy of leading the Guardians; even when he doesn't, it's with the belief that he clearly should. Thor believes everyone should naturally love him because he is Thor, including Star-Lord. But there is not a scintilla of romantic tension between the two.

There have been numerous attempts by the entertainment industry to indoctrinate families with the LGBTQ agenda discretely and now more overtly. 1MM wants parents to be forewarned, so they are not caught off guard by this new Marvel film. Otherwise, Thor: Love and Thunder might surprise most conservative families. Consequently, 1MM needs your help in getting the word out to as many people as possible.

It has a character going around killing Gods. There is a pantheon of Gods, and no attempt is made to separate Christian belief from that. But One Million Moms doesn't even see that; they are blinded by the light of the "gay." What real indoctrination is going on?

And remember, this is a movie with the central romantic focus between Thor Odinson and Jane Foster. Their relationship is the film's focus, returned to again and again. And again. And again. If there is any LGBTQ content, it is a tiny amount of set dressing compared to the massive heterosexual "indoctrination."

Marvel has decided to be politically correct instead of providing family-friendly programming. But Marvel should stick to entertaining, not pushing an agenda.

Let's remember that the example of Korg is incredibly family-friendly. They are creating a family in the most innocent fashion, literally by holding hands. However, female lust over naked Chris Hemsworth, human sacrifice, violence, the summoning of demons, a pantheon of deities, all this I could genuinely see being a big issue for conservative Christians, and maybe going to see a movie about other Gods, might not be the most comforting choice in the cinema this week.

Please share this information with your friends and family to make sure they are aware of the gay content in Thor: Love and Thunder and are not blindsided by it. As moms, we all want to know that Marvel is attempting to desensitize our family by normalizing the LGBTQ lifestyle.

As opposed to, I don't know, normalising the pagan polytheistic lifestyle?

TAKE ACTION: Sign our petition to Marvel and Disney stating that your family will not watch Thor: Love and Thunder since its inclusion of an openly gay superhero and its LGBTQ content go against your beliefs and values.

Whereas a panopticon of gods demanding human sacrifice is absolutely fine for your beliefs and values. Although maybe we shouldn't worry too much. As it stands, only 10,000 people have signed the petition; 990,000 to go to justify that name…