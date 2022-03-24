Oscar Isaac Provides An Update on the Metal Gear Solid Movie

Metal Gear has been part of the video game industry since 1987, but a big-screen adaptation just hasn't been able to get off the ground. During the major boom of video game adaptations in the early 2000s, it was among the early contenders, but nothing ever really came to be. However, back in 2015, Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts was attached to the project, and back in late 2020, we finally got our big piece of casting; Oscar Isaac will be Solid Snake. Since then, things have been rather quiet on the front for this project, unfortunately, and while Isaac was on the red carpet for Moon Knight, he was asked by IGN if there had been any progress on the Metal Gear Solid movie. He provided a short update that makes it sound like they are working on the screenplay, which was written by Derek Connoly at the time of Isaac's casting announcement.

"We're searching, we're searching like Solid Snake," Isaac said. "We're climbing through air ducts, we're looking for the story."

So it sounds like things are moving very slowly at the moment, but they are moving, so maybe there is some hope for Metal Gear Solid fans that they might see a big-screen adaptation in their lifetime. Maybe. We'll have to see. Uncharted did just make a bunch of money for Sony, which was in development hell for as long as this movie has been hanging out in development hell. So if there was ever a thing that would light the fire underneath Sony for Metal Gear Solid, it was Uncharted succeeding.

