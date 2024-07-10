Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: parker finn, possession, robert pattinson

Possession Remake With Finn, Pattinson Heading To Paramount

Robert Pattinson and Parker Finn have set up their remake of 1981 horror/thriller Possession at Paramount Pictures.

Possession, a remake of the 1981 horror/thriller film that will be produced by Robert Pattinson and written and directed by Parker Finn, looks like it will end up at Paramount. That studio is having a busy week, and it looks like, according to THR, they fought hard to keep the Smile filmmaker in-house. Pattinson may still have a role in the film as well if he can fit it into his schedule. It will be Finn's next film for the studio, which has a first-look deal with the filmmaker. His next movie to hit screens is Smile 2, which comes out on October 18th.

Possession Could Use A Facelift

The original Possession came out in 1981 and was directed by Andrzej Zulawski. It starred Sam Neill and has become a pretty respected film in the years since its release. After Anna (Isabelle Adjani) reveals to her husband, Mark (Sam Neill), that she is having an affair, she leaves him and their son. Mark is devastated and seeks out Heinrich (Heinz Bennent), the man who cuckolded him, only to receive a beating. After a series of violent confrontations between Mark and Anna, Mark hires a private investigator to follow her. Anna descends into madness, and it's soon clear that she is hiding a much bigger secret — one that is both inexplicable and shocking.

I can see Pattinson starring in this remake, but even if he doesn't, this film could work as a modern update. I remember sitting in the theater watching Unfaithful and getting some of the same vibes from it. I watched the 1981 film way, way too young, and it left an impression on me. I return to it often, and I think that this could be a great idea and a bold choice coming off the two Smile films for Finn.

