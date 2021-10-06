Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin Official Trailer Drops

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is the latest film in the found-footage franchise from Paramount and Blumhouse, and the full and official trailer just debuted online. The film will be available to stream on Paramount+ on October 29th. Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) wrote the script, and William Eubank is in the director's chair for this installment, the first in the franchise since 2015. The film stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown. You can check out the teaser trailer for the movie down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyrhAScX80k)

Paranormal Activity: The Amish Are Bad, M'kay

"This Halloween, The Activity is Reborn. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin premieres exclusively on Paramount+ October 29th. A documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister…"

Landon also wrote three previous installments of the Paranormal Activity series, so he is no stranger to what these films are. I still have not seen Underwater, so I am not sure what Eubank is bringing to the table here. But this trailer cleared up quite a bit of confusion that the teaser from a few weeks ago stirred up. Now that we have a clearer picture of what to expect, I am excited. Sure, the scares like the bed scene and such are cheap, but I like those types of things. The lead seems likable too, so I am on board. Let's do this, Paranormal Activity fans! The film is available on Paramount+ October 29th.