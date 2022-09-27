Paranormal Activity Franchise Blu-ray Set Coming October 11th

Paranormal Activity is one of the most important modern horror franchises, even if you do not want to admit it. The film that launched Blumhouse and put them on the map, the first film, and its seven sequels are of various levels of quality, and now you can own them all in one convenient set. An eight-film box set is coming out on Blu-ray on October 11th, the first time they have all been collected in one place. That includes last year's excellent Next of Kin, which was a Paramount+ film. Also included is the fantastic making of the series documentary Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity. Check out the set below.

Paranormal Activity Ultimate Chills Collection Blu-ray Details

"For the first time in one complete set, all seven terrifying PARANORMAL ACTIVITY movies come together in PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION. This limited-edition collector's set includes the latest chapter on Blu-ray for the first time: NEXT OF KIN, which debuted exclusively on Paramount+. Packed with chills and horrifying surprises, this must-own collection also features the 90+ minute documentary on the making of the franchise. This definitive documentary chronicles the complete story of the entire series, from indie sensation to blockbuster franchise. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, newly revealed footage from the terrifying films, and insight from fans, it's a must-see exploration of the movies that reimagined the "found footage" genre for a whole new generation of viewers. PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION includes 9 Blu-ray discs, including the out-of-print 3D Blu-ray of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE GHOST DIMENSION, digital codes for each film, and an exclusive "home security sticker"—all housed in deluxe packaging containing reversible artwork for each title."

Each also includes two cuts of the films, alternate endings, and digital copies of each movie in the franchise.