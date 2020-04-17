Parasite Has Set Streaming Records on Hulu In Only One Week

Parasite began streaming on Hulu about a week ago. The Korean film, which cleaned up at this year's Academy Awards ceremony and made a household name out of director Bong Joon Ho, is already setting records on the service, according to IndieWire. It has already become the most-streamed independent or foreign language film on Hulu, and also the second most-streamed film on the service overall. Parasite is exclusively streaming on Hulu as well. Neon is thrilled with this result and makes the decision to add the movie to Hulu so close to its wins at the Oscars a home run; that's for sure.

Parasite Continues to Impress

The film won four Academy Awards in January, including Best Picture, Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, Best Original Screenplay for Bong Joon Ho, and Best International Feature (formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film). Parasite was the first film from South Korea to be nominated for an Oscar as well. It was also the first time in Oscar history that a foreign language film won the award for Best Picture. It wasn't just during awards season where the film succeeded either, as it debuted mid-2019 and grossed $50 million in the US and $200 million worldwide. It's a pretty impressive achievement for a film some still refuse to watch because it's in a foreign language. Bong Joon Ho had a great quote about that in one of his many Oscar speeches: "Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."

If You Haven't Watched It, You Should

The film deserves all of the accolades it has received. It is one of the better movies released in the last few years and has very important themes that are even more relevant currently. Leave it to a filmmaker like Bong Joon Ho to make a film like Parasite about class and cultural tensions set in South Korea and with subtitles and reach more people than he did with his English-language films Snowpiercer and Okja. He summed it up best at the end of one of his speeches at the Oscars that Sunday night in January: "I think we use just one language — the cinema."