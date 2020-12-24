Paul Greengrass is Unsure if He'll Direct Another Bourne Movie

It's weird to think about, but back in the early 2000s, the Bourne movies were the coolest thing to ever come out of action movies. It was the action series in post-9/11 America, and it very much reflected the values of that world. Director Paul Greengrass hasn't been there since the first one, but he has been involved with most of the series ever since the second movie. When people think about the Bourne movies, they tend to think about Greengrass. He came back for Jason Bourne in 2016, but it didn't get the greatest reviews, and while it did gross over $400 million on a $120 million budget, that isn't exactly a smash hit either. Most people seemed to think that this was the end of the series, but Greengrass does have a new movie coming out this month called News of the World and was recently asked by The Playlist if there were any plans for another movie.

It hasn't come up recently, so I actually don't know what their plans are. I'm sure they'll make more "Bourne" movies, I hope so. I don't know whether I'll be involved, but I've done my stint really, haven't I? Let's be honest. But I love a "Bourne" movie, and I love the actor, and I wish them well, you know. The truth of it. I'd be first in line, that's for sure.

When it comes to action movies, Universal has the Fast and Furious series, which is in the process of developing spin-offs. People seem to like that kind of over the top and frankly silly movies when it comes to spy stuff these days, so perhaps it's time to retire the character of Jason Bourne. The Mission: Impossible movies were able to continue, and we're going to move into a new era of James Bond soon. There is a chance that Bourne was just a product of the times and doesn't have much of an audience anymore.