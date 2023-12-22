Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: alexander payne, paul giamatti, the holdovers

The Holdovers Begins Streaming On Peacock December 29th

The Holdovers is coming to Peacock on December 29th. The awards hopeful reunites Alexander Payne with Paul Giamatti.

Article Summary "The Holdovers" starts streaming on Peacock from December 29th.

Reunites award-winning duo Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti.

Features stars Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Dominic Sessa.

Among National Board of Review's top films, with Golden Globe nods.

The Holdovers, the latest film from director Alexander Payne, will debut on Peacock to stream starting December 29th. The awards hopeful stars Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Dominic Sessa. David Hemingson wrote the script for the film. The campaign for awards season is heating up now, as the studios do everything they can to get the movie expected to compete in front of as many voters' eyeballs as they can in any way they can. With the shrinking time between a film's opening and streaming debut these days, that has never been easier. Below is the trailer for the film.

The Holdovers Reunites Payne And Giamatti

From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, THE HOLDOVERS follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually, he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school's head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da'Vine Joy Randolph).

Peacock has slowly made themselves the go-to streamer for theatrical releases. This year, they had Fast X, Five Nights At Freddy's, Cocaine Bear, Strays, The Exorcist: Believer, and now The Holdovers all debut on the service while still in their run in theaters. That has helped them grow, and no doubt got these films in front of people who otherwise would not have seen them, and that can only be a good thing. This is the first time Payne and Giamatti have worked together since they went on an awards roll with Sideways, so most expected this film to compete. It has already been named one of the year's top films by the National Board of Review and three nominations at the Golden Globes.

You can stream The Holdovers on Peacock starting on December 29th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!