Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Director Talks Necessary Changes

The director of Paramount's Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is revealing the biggest change that needed to occur in the prequel film.

Despite being a one-time story from Stephen King, Pet Sematary has earned itself a modern cinematic reboot and, more recently, a prequel film. Plus, as expected, there's even potential for more future stories if it gets enough traction. However, to tackle these uncharted waters in adapting a prequel plot, the film's director had a few things that needed to change.

The Director of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines on Subverting Expectations

During a recent interview with Dread Central, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines director and co-writer Lindsey Anderson Beer discussed a few essential changes and storytelling alternatives, sharing, "I mean, when I took my first meeting on this, I said, 'I can't do this unless I can subvert these tropes.' I love Pet Sematary, but the trope of the mystical Indigenous and the cursed land obviously is not something that quite plays now. And it just felt like Pet Sematary had kind of benefited from those tropes without giving a point of view to those characters. So it was really important to me to create Donna and this sibling relationship between her and Manny and emphasize that they don't have to pay that price. It's not their mantle to carry."

The movie's official synopsis explains, "In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding and, once unearthed, has the power to destroy everything in its path. Based on the untold chapter from Pet Sematary, Stephen King's chilling novel, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, is a terrifying prequel and the untold story of why sometimes dead is better… Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a Paramount+ original movie in association with Paramount Pictures' Players Label, is a Di Bonaventura Pictures Production based on the novel Pet Sematary by Stephen King. The film is directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer, in her directorial debut, with a script written by Beer and Jeff Buhler and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian."

The prequel film is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

