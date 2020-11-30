New Stills From Another Pinocchio Drops, Hits Theaters On Christmas

One of three Pinocchio films releasing over the next couple of years, Matteo Garrone's version will release into 2,000 theaters on Christmas Day according to Deadline. Not sure if that is the best idea right now, but after a successful run in the UK, the film will travel stateside with the English language translation. Roberto Benigni takes top billing as Geppetto, who carves himself a son named Pinocchio out of…you know what? We all know the story; it does not need rehashing here. You can see two stills from the film down below.

Do We Need Three More Pinocchio Movies?

"We love the emotional and fantastical storytelling of this new Pinocchio, and, with what's shaping up to be a ​challenging holiday season for families, we think this English language version will be a welcoming escape for​ any kids and parents with a nose for adventure and mischief," said Roadside co-president Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff.​ Matteo Garrone's rich world of mystery and wonder premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival and stars Academy Award® winning actor Benigni as Geppetto, the old woodcarver whose puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio (nine-year-old Ielapi) tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped, and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures – from the belly of a giant fish to the Land Of Toys and the Field Of Miracles. One of the world's most loved children's literature classics, Pinocchio has been translated into more than 300 languages from the original 1883 novel written by Carlo Collodi, and remains amongst the top 50 bestsellers globally."

For the life of me, I do not know why they think we need three different versions of this bombarding us for the foreseeable future. The only one I am even remotely excited for is the del Toro one, and that is only because it is the only one that has a chance to be different. This Pinocchio will release on Christmas.