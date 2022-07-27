Pinocchio Trailer From Guillermo del Toro Here, On Netflix December

Pinocchio, a project that Guillermo del Toro that feels like it has been in development for like ten years, dropped a trailer and poster today. Co-directed by Mark Gustafson, the stop motion animated film will feature voice talent, including Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Cate Blanchett, and John Turturro. It will be on the service in December, and the first trailer and poster can be found below.

Pinocchio Will Be A Visual Treat

"Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. Starring Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Cate Blanchett, and John Turturro. Only in select theaters in November and on Netflix in December."

This is the third version of the Pinocchio story to come to screens this year. Back in March, Lionsgate released the animated film Pinocchio: A True Tale with…Pauly Shore. And on September 8th, Disney will release the live-action version of the movie on Disney+ with Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco, directed by Robert Zemeckis. Pretty wild that this all came out this year, though one could argue that this is the most anticipated one, being del Toro's first fully animated film and first for Netflix. If anyone could reimagine a story like this and make it wonderful, it would be him.

Pinocchio will be in select theaters in November and on Netflix in December.