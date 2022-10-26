Plane Trailer Sees Gerard Butler & Mike Colter Team Up

Plane is a new action thriller starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, and Tony Goldwyn. It is directed by Jean-François Richet from a screenplay by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis. Butler plays a pilot who has to save the lives of the passengers on his plane by landing on a war-torn island. Passengers are taken hostage, and he has to team up with an accused murderer, played by Colter, who was being transported on the plane by the FBI. You can see the trailer and poster down below.

Plane Synopsis

"Plane – Coming soon to theaters. Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, and Tony Goldwyn. In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island – only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare's help and will learn there's more to Gaspare than meets the eye."

Sure, why not. Nobody really strained themselves coming up with that title, and after watching the trailer, the plane really seems to have little to really do with the plot, but let's not let us get that down. Never mind that it is coming out on January 27th, which is where bad movies go to die. I do wish better for Colter, an actor I actually enjoy, though. Maybe this can be a minor hit, and people will give him better roles, finally.