Pre-Production For Blade Has Been Paused Due To The WGA Strike Pre-production for Marvel's Blade has been shut down due to the WGA strike. It will resume once the strike has ended.

Blade has run into a lot of problems, but this is an okay problem to have. As many of you know, the Writer's Guild of America is currently striking as they attempt to negotiate better compensation. Several major television shows have either shut down or have made the perilous decision to continue on with complete scripts, but now things are starting to impact movies that are heading into pre-production and production. Blade recently brought on True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto to work on the script that was previously worked on by Michael Starrbury. However, unlike someone like James Gunn, who managed to marathon finish the script for Superman Legacy before the strike hit, according to The Hollywood Reporter and insiders, "time simply ran out" for Blade, and pre-production has shut down. Things will restart once the strike is over, but right now, we don't know when that will pay. Don't cross the picket line or be a scab, and I stand with the WGA.

Will Blade Be R-Rated? Does It Even Matter?

Details about the production are being kept under wraps for now. Still, one thing that people have been incredibly annoying about is whether or not this movie is going to be R-rated. While it isn't confirmed whether or not the film will be R-rated, a report from November 2022 does say that they want the movie to be "dark and gritty in tone, falling on the edgier side of Marvel fare and maybe even find common shading with the fondly-remembered Blade movies made in the early 2000s by New Line." That sounds like they are leaning into the R-rating, but a friendly reminder that an R-rating isn't needed for the movie to be good. You can get away with quite a lot in a PG-13 if you go about it the right way.