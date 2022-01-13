Predator Lawsuit Is Over, Disney Settles Copyright Claim

The lawsuit over the rights to the Predator franchise between Disney and original film writers Jim and John Thomas has been settled according to a filing in Los Angeles court in December. "The dismissal follows a December notice that the parties had settled their claims over James and John Thomas' attempt to reclaim their share of Disney's rights in their screenplay." according to a report on Reuters. Not only does this mean that the new film in the franchise, Prey, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, can come to Hulu as planned this year, but the very much delayed Predator comics from Marvel can see the light of day finally as well.

Made under the working title Skulls, the latest film in the series will be the first not released theatrically and will instead debut on Hulu. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is directing the film, which will be "set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, following Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator." Patrick Aison (Kingdom, Jack Ryan, and Treadstone) wrote the script. The official details for the new film were announced as part of Disney+ Day back in November of 2021.

This is great news for fans, as this film sounds fantastic, and I know that many were quite excited for the Marvel relaunch of the comics after they acquired the rights to Predator and Alien in 2020. Still weird that the film will not be coming to theaters at all, but this should drive some that haven't already to subscribe to Hulu for sure. Hopefully, this also means that NECA can get us some new figures in 2022 as well. Wonderful news to start the new year. Now go fix Jason and get him back, please.